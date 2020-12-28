Forecast Discussion 12/28/20 AM: Breezy start to the week with lake effect showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 28th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 28th: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing some light snow showers pushing through the Twin Tiers this morning. The main threat for shower activity will be this morning as a cold front moves through the region. Shower activity will become more scattered by the afternoon with a rain/snow mix possible. A southwest/west wind sustained at 5-15 mph, with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible, will support the development of lake effect showers. Highs today will be near 40 degrees. Lake effect showers will linger tonight and lows will drop into the low 20s.

Showers will linger for the first half of Tuesday before an area of high pressure moves into the region. This high pressure will lead to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions by Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be pleasant and we’ll enjoy filtered sunshine before clouds thicken by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

A weather system will move into the region for New Year’s Eve & Day bringing the chance for a rain/snow mix. At this vantage point, shower activity for the majority of Thursday looks to be in the form of rain. As temperatures drop back into the low 30s Thursday night we will see that potential for a rain/snow mix. The chance for shower activity will continue for New Year’s Day with highs near the mid-40s. At this vantage point, the weekend is looking to be mainly dry but it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

LOW: 22

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, CLOUDS THICKEN IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

