Forecast Discussion 12/28/20 PM: Cold & windy Tuesday with lingering showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 28th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 27th: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Cold front passing through the region Monday evening and overnight. Winds turning to out of the northwest and gusty at times. Winds work in favor of colder temperatures along with lake-effect showers. Dusting of snowfall possible overnight, isolated higher amounts also possible into western Steuben County. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for overnight lows and wind chill temperatures into the teens at times.

Lingering lake-effect showers Tuesday. This is as winds continue out of the northwest 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or more at times. Winds also in favor of colder than average temperatures. Highs Tuesday near 30 degrees with wind chill temperatures into the teens at times. High pressure builds in late day, which will help dry us out and allow for some clearing. Temperatures Tuesday night falling into the teens for overnight lows. Increasing mid and high-level clouds late overnight into Wednesday.

Building cloud cover Wednesday ahead of our next weather-maker. Staying dry through most of the day and highs into the mid to upper 30s. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 30s.

Attention then turns to our News Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day forecast. Looking at the potential for a wintry mix to rain, then to snowfall late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High pressure should hold of any more precipitation through the second half of the day. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 30s, then overnight lows into the low to mid 20s. Next wave moves through on Friday with plenty of moisture spreading over the region. At this early vantage point, looking like a dry start Friday before a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain arrives by late morning and early afternoon. Precipitation then turns to mainly rain as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s. Mainly rain into the overnight with temperatures holding rather steady. Chance for showers then lingers Saturday. Keeping an eye on this over the next few days as models come into better agreement on what to expect. There is the potential for icy spots on untreated surfaces Thursday morning and on Friday.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS THICKEN IN THE AFTERNOON. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

