Forecast Discussion 12/28/2019 PM: Steady rainfall for Sunday afternoon and Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29TH: 17°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Cloud cover that we saw this morning cleared as we went throughout the day. Most of the twin tiers had the opportunity to see mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures, although feeling on the cooler side, were still above average. These above-average temperatures will continue tonight, as lows will only fall into the mid to upper twenties. Cloud cover will begin to increase late tonight out ahead of our next weather maker!

We will start Sunday off-dry but under cloudy conditions. As we head towards the afternoon hours, this is when we begin to see rain showers work into our area. After the noon hour, this is when we see steady light rainfall enter the twin tiers. There will be the potential to see pockets of embedded moderate to heavy rainfall towards late afternoon and evening hours. Highs for Sunday will be in the low forties.

Wet start to the week, as that system that brought rain to our area Sunday, will continue to bring the wet weather to our area. Light rain will continue on Monday, before slowly tapering off into light showers by late day. Similar to Sunday we do have the chance to see embedded pockets of moderate rainfall. Rainfall accumulation looks to be in the range of an inch to two inches, with higher totals for locations who experience the heaviest of rainfall.

Showers will linger into Tuesday. By midweek we will begin to dry out for a short period of time. Cloud cover will begin to decrease as well, providing us with partly sunny conditions on Thursday. Light showers will return for the end of the week!

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS.

LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CLOUDS DECREASE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

