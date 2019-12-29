Forecast Discussion 12/29/19 AM: Dreary start to New Year’s week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29TH: 17°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Today is the start of a fairly nasty stretch of days. Showers dominating the forecast, and when it is not raining it will remain cloudy. Highs today will be lucky to make it into the 40s as cloud cover will be persistent all day. Showers will move in during the later morning hours and last throughout the day. More moderate showers will move in during the later hours. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-30s.

Showers continue tomorrow with slightly higher temperatures but still the lower 40s. Cloudy conditions will remain as showers will begin to taper off as we go into the evening hours. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the mid-30s again.

Tuesday sees chances of showers, but not as substantial as Sunday or Monday. Keeping highs in the lower 40s again, Tuesday will likely feel colder due to persistent cloud cover and a cold drizzle if anything falls. Going into the evening, temperatures will drop below freezing so any precipitation will be of the frozen variety. Lows Tuesday night will be in the very low 30s. A very dreary way to ring in the New Year.

The first day of 2020 will have us seeing 20/20. Clouds decrease throughout the day and will generally be a nicer day than those previous to it. Cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 30s will not negate the fact that the sun will hopefully come out as the day progresses. The next system rolls in during the late week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 40

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS.

LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, PM SHOWER CHANCE.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter