Forecast Discussion 12/29/19 PM: Rain continuing into New Year’s Eve

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 30TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 30TH: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

A dreary start to the New Year’s week, rain throughout the day, and it has been one of those cold and annoying rains. That cold and annoying rain will continue into the overnight. Low temperatures might drop to the mid-30s, however the rain and cloud cover may just stagnate our temperatures after the rise during the late evening hours.

Showers continue tomorrow with slightly higher temperatures but still the low to mid-40s. Cloudy conditions will remain as showers will begin to taper off as we go into the evening hours. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the mid-30s again.

Tuesday sees chances of showers, but not as substantial as Sunday or Monday. Keeping highs in the lower 40s again, Tuesday will likely feel colder due to persistent cloud cover and a cold drizzle if anything falls. Going into the evening, temperatures will drop below freezing so any precipitation will be of the frozen variety. Lows Tuesday night will be in the very low 30s. A very dreary way to ring in the New Year.

The first day of 2020 will have us seeing 20/20. Clouds decrease throughout the day and will generally be a nicer day than those previous to it. Cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 30s will not negate the fact that the sun will hopefully come out as the day progresses. The next system rolls in during the late week.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 44

MONDAY NIGHT: RAIN CONTINUING

LOW: 35

NEW YEAR’S EVE: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

NEW YEAR’S DAY: CLOUDS DECREASE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, PM SHOWER CHANCE.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

