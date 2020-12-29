Forecast Discussion 12/29/20 AM: Lingering lake effect early then breaks in clouds

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29th: 17°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

We are waking up to lake effect snow showers across the Twin Tiers off of Lake Erie. If you are heading out early this morning keep this in mind as there is the potential for slick spots and low visibility. The reason for the lake effect is thanks to the west/northwest wind sustained at 5-15 mph. Although showers will taper off we will continue to deal with windy conditions with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Highs today will hover 30 degrees, with feel like temperatures in the 20s to upper teens. Clouds will break apart allowing for some sunshine this afternoon, but it will begin to thicken tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens.

Clouds will continue to build on Wednesday, with a stray snow shower possible early in the morning before we turn dry for the majority of the day. By late day stray showers will begin to move into the region ahead of a weather system we are monitoring for the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the low 30s.

Our attention turns to a storm system that will impact the region for New Year’s Eve & Day. There will be the potential for light snow showers and a wintry mix. A cold front will push through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thanks to cold air, we will see a period of light snow showers across the Twin Tiers. Little to no accumulation is expected. An area of high pressure will quickly move in behind this frontal passage bringing an end to the showers by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s, leading to any lingering shower activity to be in the form of rain showers. This high pressure system will bring a brief period of dry weather from late Thursday through early Friday morning. Thursday’s lows will be near the mid 20s.

The next system that will move in for New Year’s Day will form near Texas. This low-pressure system will move northeast towards our region by Friday. A warm front will usher warm and moist air into the atmosphere. Late Friday morning into midday we will begin to see precipitation overspread the region. Although air aloft will be warm, temperatures at the surface will be cold leading to the potential of a wintry mix and freezing rain once the precipitation arrives. The exact timing of arrival will be important because it would determine the amount of freezing rain we’d see. Temperatures Friday afternoon as expected to reach near 40 degrees, leading to the wintry mix to transition over to rain showers. This is something we will continue to monitor.

TUESDAY: WINDY, LINGERING SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW MIX, FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX, FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

