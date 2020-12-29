Forecast Discussion 12/29/20 PM: Unsettled weather quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29th: 17°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

High pressure in place Tuesday evening. Mostly clear for the evening, then increasing clouds late overnight. With some clearing and calm winds, temperatures drop into the low to mid teens for overnight lows.

Warm front lifts through the area Wednesday morning. Chance for light snow showers/flurries during the early morning, moving across the area from southwest to northeast. Dry for the afternoon with breaks in cloud cover. Breezy south winds and highs into the mid to upper 30s. Cold front then moves in late day. Chance for stray showers into the early evening, then chance for showers increases overnight as the cold front pushes through. Temperatures supporting a light sleet/freezing rain mix for the onset of showers by early evening. Icy spots possible on untreated surfaces. Showers turning to a cold rain, then to snow overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Lingering snow showers early Thursday morning before high pressure builds into the region. Snowfall amount staying light. High pressure should hold of any more precipitation through the afternoon and overnight. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 30s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees. Dry start to Friday, before our next wave of low pressure impacts the region. At this early vantage point, looking like a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain arrives by late afternoon and early evening. We could see a glazing of ice as these showers move through, which means icy spots on untreated surfaces. Warm front lifts through the region overnight, allowing for the wintry mix to turn to a cold rain. Mainly rain for the overnight with temperatures holding rather steady. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 30s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Keeping an eye on this over the next few days as models come into better agreement on what to expect.

Chance for showers then lingers Saturday. Highs Saturday into the 40s. Another disturbance moves through on Sunday bringing the chance for showers. Highs Sunday into the 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR EVENING, THEN INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: AM FLURRIES POSSIBLE, THEN CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

