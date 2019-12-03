Forecast Discussion 12/3/19 AM: Sunshine returns today with mainly dry conditions

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 25°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Many areas still waking up to slick roadways as a few light snow showers added a coating on top of icy and snowy conditions. Temperatures this morning are in the 20s, meaning anything that did melt yesterday has re-frozen. Give yourself plenty of time to warm up that car and take it slower on untreated surfaces. Some sunshine returns today with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, allowing for some snow melt. Winds remain out of the northwest 5-10 mph keeping cooler air with us. Tonight a few snow showers are possible as clouds increase. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday snow showers arrive, with overcast skies for the majority of the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, closer to 40 degrees but it will still feel chilly heading out the door. No accumulation expected with these showers, possibly a coating in some areas. Snow and rain shower chances linger into Thursday and Friday before things start to improve into the weekend. Temperatures for your work week remain in the upper 30s, slightly cooler than average for this time of year.

The upcoming weekend is looking dry, with some sunshine Saturday before clouds increase on Sunday. Temperatures will only top off near freezing Saturday so bumble up, the sunshine will not help much this time of year with warming you up. Sunday temperatures return into the low to mid 40s for highs as our next rain chance rolls in early next week.

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, FEW SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS/

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

