Forecast Discussion 12/30/19 AM: Rainfall and warm temperatures to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 30TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 30TH: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! A low pressure system that brought rainfall yesterday will keep the shower risk for us to start the week. Temperatures today are tricky to forecast, it all depends on how much warm air moves in from the south, right now it looks most of us will top off in the mid 40s with a few areas close to 50 degrees. Overall a warmer than average day with showers and drizzly conditions through the afternoon. Grab the rain gear as your head out the door because the shower chance even lingers into tonight. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Showers in the form of rain and snow linger on Tuesday with temperatures cooler behind this system. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Overnight lows fall into the 20s, close to where we should be this time of year. We do being to dry out as we progress through Wednesday, highs staying in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Some sunshine finally looks to return for Thursday, with highs back in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next storm system looks to bring showers into Friday, but nothing too heavy expected as of right now. This will allow shower chances to linger into Saturday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 40s. Some sunshine looks to return once again late next weekend, but things are still up for change that many days out. Enjoy your week and have a happy new year everyone!

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 47

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER.

LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT AND SOME SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE & STAYING DRY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, FEW FLAKES/DROPS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

