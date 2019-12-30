Forecast Discussion 12/30/19 PM: Chance for showers continues into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 30TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 30TH: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Clouds continue into Monday night along with the chance for light showers. Rain mixing with light snow after midnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s for overnight lows.

While a light shower is possible Tuesday morning, best timing for showers will be in the afternoon and evening as a cold front passes the region. Rain mixing with wet snow at this point with dropping temperatures. Potential for snow squalls, something to monitor through the afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday near 40 degrees, then into the low to mid 20s for overnight lows. Gusty southwest winds over 20 mph at times for the afternoon and evening, turning westerly into the overnight as the cold front passes.

Winds out of the west Wednesday in favor of lake-effect. Best chances for snowfall being to the west and north, but still can’t rule out some stay showers for the Twin Tiers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs into the mid to upper 30s. Ridge of high pressure building into the region leading to decreasing clouds Wednesday night. Sunshine will start our day Thursday, then increasing clouds late day as our next weather-maker approaches. Dry Thursday with highs into the 40s. Next storm system impacting the region starting Friday. Rain likely along with gusty winds. Highs Friday into the 40s. Chance for showers continues this weekend. Highs Saturday into the 40s, then into the 30s for Sunday.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

