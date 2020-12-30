Forecast Discussion 12/30/20 AM: Wintry mix late day into tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 30th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 30th: 17°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect 1pm Wed. until 4am Thu. for Tompkins & Tioga (N.Y.) **

A warm front is passing through the region this morning leading to some light shower activity. There is some dry air in place in the upper atmosphere so some of this is actually evaporating before it hits the ground. Nonetheless, if you are heading out early just be prepared for the potential for isolated slick spots. Behind this warm front, we will continue to deal with cloudy skies. It will be windy today as winds will be sustained out of the south at 5-15 mph, gusts of 20 mph or higher will be possible. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. We look to turn mainly dry by this afternoon though a stray shower is possible. A better chance for showers will come tonight as a cold front passes through the region. We will see the potential for a wintry mix and even light snow showers by the predawn hours on Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.

An area of high pressure will build into the region behind this frontal passage leading to mainly dry conditions for Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Our attention will turn to an area of low pressure that will form near Texas and move northeast into our region. Friday will start off mainly dry but that will change late day. The latest model runs continue to push back the onset of precipitation to late in the day Friday into early Saturday. At this vantage point, we will see the potential to see a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. A light glaze of ice will be possible especially as we head into the evening commute hours on New Years Day. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. A warm front will then push through the region Friday night leading to the transition over to light rain. Light rain showers will continue Saturday morning before tapering off by the afternoon.

Although the second half of Saturday is looking to be mainly dry but cloudy; it will only be for a brief period of time. Another weather maker is looking to move into the region for the end of the weekend. This system, at this vantage point, will bring the chance for rain/snow showers. An area of high pressure will build in for the start of next week leading to decreasing cloud cover on Monday. Highs will hover around 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: WINTRY MIX TO LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX, FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS SHOWER

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

