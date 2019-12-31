Forecast Discussion 12/31/19 PM: Lingering snow showers, a cooler New Year’s Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1ST: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1ST: 17°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

A cold front driving into the area is creating the potential for snow squalls as we go through this evening. The probability of squalls drops after the cold front passes. Later tonight, snow showers will continue with lows bottoming out in the mid-20s.

A cold start to New Year’s Day with highs in the mid-30s. Dropping temperatures thanks to that cold front. Lingering AM flurries will give way to dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies as we get into the later morning hours. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 20s.

Thursday will be a welcomed day where we may see the sun for longer than five minutes. Partly cloudy skies through the morning and midday, high temperatures rising back into the mid-40s. Clouds will increase in the evening hours with lows only dropping to the mid-30s.

Another system is moving in to impact the beginning of your first weekend of the New Year. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year before the cold front drops them once again.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM LINGERING FLURRIES.

HIGH: 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASING. COLDER.

LOW: 22

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. PM INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

