Forecast Discussion 12/31/2019 AM: Chance for showers and gusty winds today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 31ST: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 31ST: 17°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

A dreary start to the day for most, as we are seeing plenty of cloud cover. Clouds will stick with us today, with limited sunshine as we head into the afternoon. We saw some light showers work through overnight. As we head into the afternoon an approaching cold front will allow for some light showers to continue. There is the possibility to see a rain-snow mix, as temperatures slowly fall behind this cold front. Winds will also be on the gusty side today. Sustained winds out of the southwest of 10-15 mph and gust of 20 + mph possible. Highs today will hover around forty.

Overnight, lingering showers will transition to light snow showers as overnight lows fall into the mid to upper twenties. Snow accumulations will be around an inch or less, higher elevations could see higher amounts. Winds will calm slightly, but we will still be on the breezy side. Light flurries will linger into the beginning portions of Wednesday, before we begin to dry out and cloud cover partially clears for the afternoon. Highs for Wednesday will be in the upper thirties.

Dry weather will continue for Thursday and we will see partly sunny skies. By late date we begin to see cloud cover increase out ahead of our next weather maker. Shower chances will return for the end of the week and into the weekend. Winds will also begin to increase and temperatures will stay above average.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

