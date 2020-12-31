Forecast Discussion 12/31/2020 AM: Cloudy end to the year, wintry mix to begin 2021

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 31st: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 31st: 17°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

*Winter Storm Watch issued for Tioga County (Pa.) from noon Friday until 1 AM Saturday.*

Low-pressure moving through the north of the region brings a cold front through the Twin Tiers this morning. A wintry mix this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s will affect visibility and you may see some slicks spots on the roadways. This wintry mix will taper off, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Lows tonight drop to the low-20s with partly cloudy skies, this is how 2020 will end.

2021, not starting off great. A confusing and messy wintry mix will move in during New Year’s Day and it will impact most of the day. Windy conditions are also expected so the high in the mid-30s will feel colder when outside. Not much accumulation is expected with this precipitation, however slick spots from the frozen rain and sleet are not completely out of the question. Tomorrow night, temperatures drop to the low-30s, which is well above average for this time of year.

The first weekend of 2021 will start off on a wet note with the wintry mix tapering off during the morning, it will likely be rain when coming to an end. Highs on Saturday will rise to the mid-40s as skies remain cloudy. Lows Saturday night drop to the low-30s once again.

Another chance for a snow and rain mix situation arrives on Sunday with highs in the upper-30s. Above-average temperatures dominate this 7-day forecast.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: WINTRY MIX IN THE MORNING. TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

NEW YEAR’S DAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MIXED SHOWERS TAPER OFF

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/MIX SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

