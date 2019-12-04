Forecast Discussion 12/4/19 AM: Cloudy skies return mid week with rain and snow shower chances

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 25°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! A gorgeous day yesterday with sunshine returning helping to melt some of that snowfall we received Monday. Today, clouds return with snow and a few rain showers this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, warming into the mid to upper 30s near 40 degrees in some locations. No real accumulations expected from any snowfall, but a light coating of snowfall is possible, easy enough to brush off your car. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s overnight tonight, so the potential for black ice will cause some slick travel late tonight and early Thursday morning.

Thursday we track an almost identical forecast, temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30s with cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, but looking less likely on Thursday compared to Wednesday. Rain and snow showers are then possible on Friday with temperatures once again in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A dreary end to the week but mother nature does have some sunshine in store for us this upcoming weekend. Saturday looking partly sunny right now along with cold temperatures, highs near freezing and overnight lows in the teens. Sunday we warm up into the lower 40s with some sunshine to start but clouds increase into the evening as our next system approaches.

Monday and into Tuesday of next week temperatures remain above average in the low to mid 40s, with rain chances both days. Something we will have to look at closely as temperatures overnight will fall into the 30s, so a wintry mix may be possible, otherwise enjoy the dry and sunny weather this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter