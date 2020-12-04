Forecast Discussion 12/4/20 AM: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible to end the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 4th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 4th: 25°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

We have moisture over the region Friday morning, which is leading to stray rain and snow showers. Then, a weak disturbance dropping down from the north brings the chance for a stray shower during the late afternoon and evening. Best chances for light showers will be after sunset as the disturbance moves through overnight. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Low pressure rides up along the coast for the start of the weekend, having little impact for us here in the Twin Tiers. System stays far enough east, keeping heaviest precipitation to our east. Although, wrap-around moisture with a breezy northwest wind sets us up for lake-enhanced showers and colder temperatures. Clouds continue Saturday with a chance for light showers. Snow may mix with rain as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s for afternoon highs. Lows Saturday night into the mid to upper 20s. Isolated shower still possible Sunday. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 30s, slightly below average for this time of the year. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Snowfall throughout the weekend staying light, around 1″ or less.

Dry but cold start to early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday into the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Slight chance for showers again midweek.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

