Forecast Discussion 12/5/19 AM: Another cloudy day with a few showers and chilly temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 24°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Cloud cover sticks with us today under mostly cloudy skies along with chilly temperatures to start this morning. Highs this afternoon will top off in the mid to upper 30s, still a tiny bit below average for this time of year. There is a very slight risk of a few snow showers through the day, but most are looking to stay dry. Gusty winds will also develop at times through the afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph out of the northwest. Tonight the risk for a few showers still exists as temperatures fallback below freezing, into the mid 20s for overnight lows. Make sure you bundle up when heading out the door at any point today as wind chill values will remain in the teens and twenties all afternoon and overnight.

Friday we track rain and snow showers through the morning and afternoon, no real accumulation is expected. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. We being to dry out into Friday night as high pressure slowly rolls into the region which means dry and quiet weather will return for us for the upcoming weekend. Sunshine looks to return Saturday, but temperatures remain cold, highs near freezing. As we move into Sunday clouds will increase but we will stay dry. Temperatures will be warmer as well topping off in the lower 40s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week warmer air moves in with highs in the mid 40s at times. This means our next storm system will be rainfall, until overnight Tuesday night when temperatures could fall close to freezing. We will have to monitor any wintry mix as we get closer.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER, MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

