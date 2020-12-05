Forecast Discussion 12/5/20 AM: Rain and snow showers possible with breezy conditions for Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 5th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 5th: 24°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Low pressure rides up along the coast for the start of the weekend. The system stays far enough east, keeping heaviest precipitation to our east. Still, wrap-around moisture with a gusty northwest wind sets us up for lake-enhanced showers and colder temperatures. Winds picking up from the northwest and gusting at times over 25 miles per hour for Saturday afternoon. Clouds continue Saturday with a chance for light showers through the morning and afternoon. Precipitation in the morning will be snowfall, then a wet snow/rain mix in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s for highs. Low pressure then pulls farther east through late day, allowing for shower activity to decreasing through the evening and overnight. Lows Saturday night into the mid to upper 20s.

Isolated shower/flurry still possible Sunday as winds are still in favor of lake-effect. Otherwise, a mainly cloudy day. Breezy northwest wind and highs into the low to mid 30s, slightly below average for this time of the year. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Snowfall throughout the weekend staying light, around 1″ or less. Highest amounts in northern portions of Steuben and Schuyler counties.

Dry but cold start to early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday into the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Slight chance for showers again midweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

