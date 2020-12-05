Forecast Discussion 12/5/2020 PM: Cold Sunday ahead with limited sunshine and low wind chills

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 6th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 6th: 24°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

It is a wonder what a couple of hundred miles can spare you from. Significant amounts of snow are being dumped over parts of New England and all we are getting from it are Lake Effect snow showers out of the north. This is a strong low-pressure system that has been traveling up the east coast all week, very similar in looks to a tropical storm, which it is not. It has been colder than average with highs only in the upper 30s, but with the wind, it has felt much cooler all day. Tonight, we’ll continue to see snow showers with lows in the mid-20s. If you go out, bring a big jacket because it will be breezy.

Tomorrow will be a cold Sunday with highs likely barely escaping the upper 20s. Cloudy skies and breezy conditions will stick around so the wind chill will be unfortunate. Some stray snow showers wouldn’t be surprising as the low-pressure moves out of the northeast. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-20s.

We’ll start off the week with continued limited sunshine. Slightly warmer, but still cooler than average with highs in the mid-30s. Dry conditions are expected and that will be in place for most of the week. Lows Monday night should drop to the low-20s again.

Warming up through the midweek and by the late week we’ll be in the low-40s for highs again. We have another system that will move in on Saturday, then another low-pressure system for Monday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWER. COLD & BREEZY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

MONDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: WARMER. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

