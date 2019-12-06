Forecast Discussion 12/6/19 AM: Snow/rain showers Friday before sunshine returns this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 6TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 6TH: 24°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! We track a very weak clipper system for the day today that will increase the risk of some rain and snow showers this morning and early afternoon. Temperatures start off this morning below freezing, thus starting as some snow showers. As temperatures warm around the noon hour close to 40 degrees, snow showers transitions over into a wintry mix along and rain showers. Little to no accumulation is expected, best chance for a coating is very northern areas of the Southern Tier. Overnight tonight showers being to dissipate as temperatures fall into the upper teens and lower 20s, allowing for any wet surfaces to re freeze. This may lead to some slick spots heading out late tonight and early Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday we track sunshine and clouds with dry conditions. Behind this system we are cold on Saturday with highs stuck in the lower 30s. Sunshine starts Sunday but clouds slowly increase ahead of our next system. Temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer as well, closer to 40 degrees as much warmer air moves in for early next week.

Monday is looking on the rainy side as a low pressure system passes through the area. Heavy rain may be possible at times through the afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. This will help with snow melt into Tuesday as well. Highs on Tuesday close to 50 degrees as rain showers linger before cooler air enters as we move into mid next week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday fall close to 30 degrees with snow showers and some sunshine returning. So enjoy the warmth early next week before winter like conditions settle back in as we roll through mid December.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER, MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 20

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & CHILLY.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: SOME SUN, INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

MONDAY: RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

