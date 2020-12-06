Forecast Discussion 12/6/2020 PM: Cold start to the week before a warm-up

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 7th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 7th: 24°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Cold and windy to finish off your weekend with highs only in the mid-30s, wind chills never escaped the 20s with the consistent wind over 10 miles per hour. Some gusts over 20 miles per hour. Mainly cloudy for most of the day, we have seen some sunshine this afternoon before the sunset. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies will remain with lows in the low-20s. Northwest wind 0-10 miles per hour so wind chills will drop to the teens.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies will remain with highs in the low-30s again. Wind will be less of an issue on Monday, but when it does move it will make the wind chills pretty brutal. There is a slight chance for snow showers tomorrow evening with lows in the low-20s again.

Clouds decrease on Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s. Another windy day ahead with wind out of the northwest 5-15 miles per hour, gusts over 20 mph possible. Wind chills will likely not get out of the 20s. This will be the last day in the 30s for highs in this forecast. Tuesday night, lows will drop to the low-20s.

The rest of the week will see highs return to the 40s. Another low-pressure system will move into the region on Saturday with a chance for showers. The chance turns to mixed chances on Sunday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE. WINDY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: WARMER. PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ABOVE AVERAGE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

