Forecast Discussion 12/7/19 AM: Cold, but sunny Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 24°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

A few days of steady drizzle and flurries finally comes to an end. High pressure pushes into the region today, which will keep us dry and allow the sun to shine a little bit, still, plenty of clouds will be around though. High temperatures today will be cold, the lower 30s. Tonight the chance for freezing fog exists with lows in the mid-teens, around 14 degrees.

Tomorrow is warmer as clouds increase ahead of the next weather maker. Still under high pressure for most of the day, high temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds increase late in the day trapping the heat from the day, not allowing lows to drop anywhere near average, lows in the mid-30s. A slight chance of PM showers exists Sunday night.

Showers likely to start the workweek, with significant warming due to a shift in surface winds to the south overnight Sunday into Monday. Highs will hit the mid-40s with cloudy skies along with the rain. Lows Monday night will drop to the lower 40s, once again cloud cover trapping the surface heat and not allowing for efficient cooling.

These shower chances exist for most of midweek, a cold front passing Tuesday evening drops the temperatures and will turn the precipitation to snow for Wednesday morning.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & CHILLY.

HIGH: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT: PASSING CLOUDS & COLD.

LOW: 14

SUNDAY: SOME SUN EARLY, INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 34

MONDAY: STEADY LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & CHANCE AM SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASING.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

