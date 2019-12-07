Forecast Discussion 12/7/19 PM: Keeping the weekend dry

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 24°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Saturday was cold but at least the sun shined and it stayed dry. We hit highs in low 30s and it’s going to get much colder tonight. Low temperatures tonight will drop to around 14 degrees while staying partly to mostly clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise ever so slightly, while high pressure will keep us dry. Highs tomorrow will climb to the lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Clouds increasing in the evening hours as the next weather system pushes in. Low temperatures tomorrow night will only drop to the mid-30s.

The next weather maker moves in for the beginning of the week bringing rain showers that will definitely enhance the Monday blues. Highs will be warmer than average, in the mid-upper 40s. The chance of rain will continue into the night time hours with lows in the very low 40s.

Chances of rain continue into Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. The cold front makes its way through the region slashing the temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s, but lows will drop to the mid-20s. The rain chances will turn to snow chances when the temperature drops below freezing.

The rest of the week remains cold, starting the weekend off with clouds skies and chances of showers.

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE AND CLOUDS.

HIGH: 40

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASING

LOW: 35

MONDAY: STEADY LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLD RETURNS.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COLD.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

