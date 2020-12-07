Forecast Discussion 12/7/2020 PM: Breezy tomorrow before chances for mixed showers Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8th: 24°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Another day with highs below average for this time of year. We only reached the low-mid 30s today with some mid and high-level clouds in the sky all day for some sunshine. Tonight, we’ll get cold again with lows in the low-20s and wind chills down to the teens. Some flurries are possible overnight.

Tomorrow, clouds decreasing with some flurries possible in the early morning hours. Highs in the mid-upper 20s are expected but breezy conditions will make it feel a lot colder. Northwest wind 5-15 miles per hour with gusts over 20 expected. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the mid-20s with cloud cover once again.

A shortwave low-pressure system moving through the Twin Tiers on Wednesday bringing cloudy conditions and a chance for some snow early, the chance turns more mixed as the temperature rises to the low-40s for highs. The showers should taper off by the evening with lows overnight dropping only to the mid-30s.

Warming up the rest of the week with highs eventually reaching the low-50s by the weekend, however, another low-pressure system moves through the area during the weekend bringing chances for showers.

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS GRADUALLY DECREASE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW TO MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

