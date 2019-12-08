Forecast Discussion 12/8/19 AM: Staying dry today, rain on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 24°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Today we will continue the dry weekend while at the same time, warming slightly. There is a catch though, the cost of warming a little brings breezy conditions to the Twin Tiers. Conditions that are ahead of the next weather system bringing us a nasty Monday. Highs today in the upper 30s, we could see 40 if the sun stays out for long enough. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies expected with breezy conditions, gusts could be up to 25 mph. Temperatures will not drop much tonight without increasing cloud cover starting in the afternoon, lows in the mid-30s.

Tomorrow, the next weather maker moves in with showers throughout the day. High temperatures will continue to rise with highs in the mid-40s. This system is ahead of a cold front that will have a greater impact on our temperatures later in the week. Lows Monday evening will drop to the lower 40s, a very short diurnal range.

Tuesday the shower chances continue with cloudy skies when it’s not raining. Temperatures maintain the warmer values with highs in the mid-40s again. The cold front will pass during the afternoon, slashing temperatures dramatically. Rain chances will turn to snow chances as temperatures drop below freezing. Lows Tuesday are in the mid-20s.

Wednesday is cold with highs in the lower 30s, could see an early morning snow shower. Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday while the colder temperature trend continues into the night, lows in the mid-teens.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. AFTERNOON CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 37

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWER OVERNIGHT

LOW: 35

MONDAY: STEADY LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLD RETURNS.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COLD.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

