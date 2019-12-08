Forecast Discussion 12/8/19 PM: Wet start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 24°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

The weekend is coming to an end and so is the quiet weather. Thanks to some high pressure that set in over the region, the entire second weekend of December was very nice and quiet, a far cry from the first weekend. It is all coming to an end though as the next weather system starts to move into the region tomorrow. A mild evening with lows in the mid-30s expected as clouds increase overnight. Breezy conditions at times with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. A stray shower very late tonight is possible as the next system pushes in.

Steady rain throughout the day tomorrow is expected all ahead of the cold front that will be touched on in a little bit. Highs tomorrow will be flirting with the 50s. Staying cloudy and wet all day, the breezy conditions will not transfer into tomorrow, though some wind here and there wouldn’t be surprising. Low temperatures tomorrow night will only drop to the mid-40s.

Tuesday will start off similarly warm with shower chances throughout the day as well. Highs once again in the upper 40s, however, this is when the cold front will pass through dropping temperatures drastically. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-20s. Rain chances will turn to snow chances as the temperature drops below freezing.

Wednesday and Thursday stay cold with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. AM snow chances on Wednesday taper off leading to a mainly dry but cold couple of days. Showers chances move back in for the weekend.

MONDAY: STEADY LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 49

MONDAY NIGHT: RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE.

LOW: 44

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN CHANCES. PM SNOW CHANCES.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLD RETURNS. AM SNOW CHANCE.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COLD.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 37

