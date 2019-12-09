Forecast Discussion 12/9/19 AM: A rainy start to the week along with warmer temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 23°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Rainfall moves in this morning, remaining steady through the afternoon hours as warmer air arrives into the Twin Tiers ahead of a cold front. Highs this afternoon reach into the mid 40s. with southerly flow remaining, overcast skies and showers overnight tonight, temperatures remain steady in the low 40s before we warm up a bit more into Tuesday. Rainfall totals from this system not looking to be too significant, less than a quarter of an inch expected through Tuesday afternoon. Showers linger Tuesday with highs near 50 degrees. We will then track a cold front that will knock down our temperatures into mid week, actually below average once again.

Once this cold front pushes through on Tuesday, temperatures fall quickly behind it, meaning a few rain showers could turn over into some snow showers late Tuesday. Lows fall into the 20s. Wednesday highs temperatures only peak near 30 degrees with snow showers chances through late morning. The end of the work week looks to be on the dry side however, with sunshine returning Thursday before clouds increase into Friday.

This upcoming weekend we could watch a low pressure system bring rain chances Saturday, widespread at times with warm air, highs in the mid to upper 40s before we end Sunday with rain and snow showers with cooler air filtering in once again. However, this is still six to seven days away so things could change.

MONDAY: RAINFALL LIKELY.

HIGH: 46

MONDAY NIGHT: RAIN SHOWERS CONTINUE.

LOW: 42

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS, DRY!

HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CHANCE RAINFALL, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter