Forecast Discussion 12/9/19 PM: Chance light showers continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 23°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Low pressure system moving over the Great Lakes bringing periods of rain through Monday night. Rainfall staying light, though, most of the Twin Tiers under 0.25″. Otherwise, cloudy with areas of fog. Temperatures in the low to mid 40s through the overnight.

Low pressure moving to our north pushing a cold front through the region early Tuesday. Before the cold front, breezy southwest winds helping temperatures into the mid to upper 40s through the morning hours. After the cold front, winds turn to west/northwesterly and temperatures drop into the 30s through the afternoon. Chance for light showers continues with lingering rainfall mixing with and turning to light snowfall. Chance for light showers continues through the overnight. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 20s.

Continuing with a lake-effect setup on Wednesday, but most of the snowfall stays to our north and west. Stray showers still possible for the Twin Tiers, otherwise intervals of clouds. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 30s, closer to average for this time of the year. High pressure builds in for Thursday helping to keep us dry. Highs Thursday near 30 degrees. Watching another low pressure system set to move in for the start of the weekend. Chance for a late day mix Friday, turning to all rainfall late Friday night into Saturday.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

