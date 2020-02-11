Forecast Discussion 2/11/20 AM: Above average temperatures remain with shower chances

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 16°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:35 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Another cloudy day in store for today with a light wintry mix possible this morning with stray rain showers lingering this afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon, otherwise cloudy. High temperatures will remain above average though, topping off in the lower 40s. Winds remain out of the northwest through tonight, which will help to lock in some cloud cover and produce a few lake effect showers. Overnight lows tonight fall into the lower 20s.

High pressure looks to build in for Wednesday helping us to dry out with some sunshine. Our next low pressure system will approach the region late Wednesday which will increase the cloud cover. High temperatures on Wednesday top off near 40 degrees. Wednesday night through Thursday temperatures will begin near freezing allowing for some snowfall accumulation, looking around 1-2″ with locally higher amounts before we change over to rainfall. Temperatures will warm close to 40 degrees allowing for rain by late morning. Behind this system we see a blast of arctic air move in, allowing for a frigid end to the week. Friday high temperatures look to remain in the upper teens and overnight lows near zero degrees. A few flurries are possible on Friday, otherwise dry and overcast.

Saturday sunshine returns with high pressure building in, temps will remain chilly into the weekend with highs Saturday in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday we warm up closer to 40 degrees with the chance for showers returning under cloudy skies. Overall, a chilly start to the weekend and a warmer start to next week.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. AM DRIZZLE. STRAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 43

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LATE DAY CLOUDS & SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 16 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

