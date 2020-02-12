Forecast Discussion 2/12/20 AM: Sunshine today before snow chances arrive tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:36 PM

The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Tiers, details here.

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Luckily, a dry forecast for mid week with high pressure building in today. If you are heading out this morning, some locations will be on the chilly side, but we will warm into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees this afternoon. High pressure brings us dry conditions and some sunshine through late morning and early afternoon. We then watch our next storm system move in for tonight. This means clouds will increase into the afternoon and overnight. Snowfall arrives by 8/9 pm as Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 7pm. Overnight lows fall close to freezing, but warm just above, allowing for a wintry mix into Thursday morning. More snowfall where we see cooler temperatures in northern portions of the Southern Tier. Overall around 1-3 inches of snow possible, with 2-4+ inches possible in Schuyler and Tompkins counties. A wintry mix may lead to a glazing of ice in some locations.

Thursday our high temperatures will occur late morning and early afternoon, reaching close to the upper 30s. Our storm system pulls away as showers linger into the afternoon. Temperatures begin to drop quickly into Thursday afternoon. By your dinner time we are near freezing and overnight we fall into the teens by early Friday morning. We then remain in the teens for Valentines day as overnight lows Friday night fall into the single digit and even negatives in some locations. We do begin to dry out Friday, but a few snow showers are possible.

This weekend begins on a sunny note for Saturday with highs in the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies return with a few showers into Sunday and early next week but we do warm back up again into the 30s and even low 40s. Overall, a frigid start to the weekend but we rebound nicely with shower chances into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SNOW.

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW/WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW FLAKES. FRIGID.

HIGH: 17 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, DRY.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

MONDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter