Forecast Discussion 2/13/20 AM: Showers remain as frigid air enters

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 16°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:37 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Snow and rain showers linger this morning giving way to a slippery commute for some. Take it slow on the roadways that are untreated and make sure to give yourself time this morning to clear off your vehicle. Temperatures today remain in the mid to upper 30s as a cold front moves through the region. High temperatures peak this morning, and drop into the afternoon and overnight as arctic air filters into the Twin Tiers behind this system. Winds will turn out of the northwest allowing for lake effect snow showers into the afternoon and overnight hours, some heavy at times. Lows tonight fall into the low to mid teens.

Friday a few lake effect showers are possible early before high pressure takes a grasp across the region. Frigid temperatures arrive for your valentines day with high temperatures in the mid to upper teens with wind chill values close to zero into the afternoon. Make sure to bundle up when heading to school or work. Friday night temperatures drop under mainly clear skies, close to zero degrees. Some locations may be in the negatives by the time we get to early Saturday morning. High pressure keeps us sunny into Saturday with dry conditions. We do warm back into the 20s for Saturday and the mid to upper 30s for Sunday as shower chances arrive.

Early next week we see some sunshine on Monday with a few shower chances. Tuesday we warm into the mid to upper 40s with rain chances as our next storm system pushes through. This will allow for a few showers to linger into Wednesday but temperatures are slightly cooler, mid 30s mid next week.

THURSDAY: WINTRY MIX TO RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 13

FRIDAY: FLAKES MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 17 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW TO RAIN.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. SHOWERS MAY LINGER.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

