Forecast Discussion 2/13/2021 PM: Chilly Valentine’s Day, Winter Storm Watch for Monday & Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 14th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 14th: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:38 PM

A WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR MONDAY & TUESDAY, CLICK HERE. FOR MORE.

Cold Valentine’s Day Weekend leading into an active weather week ahead. Tonight, we’ll see some light snow during the night hours with lows around 20-degrees. Southeast wind around 5 miles per hour will be there to remind you that it is cold.

A good day to stay inside a cook for your beloved on Valentine’s Day tomorrow with highs in the low-30s and mainly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of snow during the afternoon and late hours lows in the mid-teens once again.

Now, to the meat of the forecast. There is another nor’easter on the way and its track is all too familiar. Depending on where the low passes will determine how much snow we get, but the NWS is expecting enough to trigger Winter Storm Watches this far out. I don’t want to discuss specific accumulation amounts, just know that if it holds up, and confidence is quite high, travel will be impacted late Monday and throughout Tuesday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SNOW CHANCE. LIKELY OVERNIGHT. WINTER STORM WATCH

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: SNOW LIKELY. WINTER STORM WATCH

HIGH: 25 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: SNOW LIKELY. ICE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

