Forecast Discussion 2/14/20 AM: A frigid Valentines Day with some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:39 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers and happy Valentines Day! A very cold start this morning with many of us waking up in the teens and lower 20s. An arctic air mass has moves over the region behind a cold front yesterday, this will keep temperatures well below average for your day today. Highs today in the mid to upper teens with wind chill values through the afternoon in the single digits, close to zero degrees at times. Make sure you are wearing plenty of warm layers when heading out this morning and through the afternoon. Winds out of the northwest early this morning will allow for a few isolated snow flurries. High pressure will take over which will lead to some sunshine this afternoon. Mainly clear skies remain tonight along with calm winds, temperatures are going to plummet. Overnight lows near zero.

High pressure remains in control for Saturday, staying dry and sunny but we remain on the chilly side. Highs on Saturday only near 30 degrees. We track a weak area of energy move through that could pop up a few showers into Sunday, otherwise we stay dry with some more cloud cover. Temperatures will be above freezing finally on Sunday, topping off near 40 degrees. We remain dry into Monday with some sunshine before our next storm system moves in mid next week.

Tuesday a wintry mix quickly transitions over into rainfall as we warm into the 40s for the afternoon. We are then colder once again behind that system, mainly dry on Wednesday with some cloud cover into mid to late week. Temperatures will fall into the 30s Wednesday, then possibly the 20s for Thursday.

FRIDAY: EARLY FLAKES POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 17

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: -1

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX TO RAIN.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

