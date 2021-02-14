Forecast Discussion 2/14/2021 PM: Another winter storm on the way, multiple alerts issued, travel will be impacted

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 15th: 36°

A thankfully uneventful Valentine’s Day that is leading into one of the busiest weather weeks in the last decade. Lows tonight will drop into the upper-teens while staying mostly cloudy.

Now for the meat of the matter. A nor’easter is moving through the country right now and will move through the Ohio Valley. Where the low passes will determine the amount of snow we receive from the system, an all too familiar phrase. Right now is it appearing to pass right over New Jersey with snow moving into the Twin Tiers throughout Monday and overnight into Tuesday. The timing of the low passing will sometime Tuesday morning/midday. Right now, snow accumulation is looking to be another significant situation with all counties possibly receiving 8-12 inches, which is on top of what we still have on the ground. Highs in the upper-20s, lows in the low-20s. Travel will be impacted throughout Monday, those impacts will continue into Tuesday morning. Things should start clearing up during the day Tuesday. Try your best not to drive when the roads are dangerous, no job is worth your life.

We’ll get a break from active weather on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-20s. Our next system is on the way for Thursday and Friday.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: SNOW LIKELY THEN TAPERS OFF

HIGH: 25 LOW: 5

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: SNOW LIKELY. CHANCE TO WINTRY MIX. ICE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN & SNOW EARLY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE LATE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

