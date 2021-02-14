Forecast Discussion 2/14/21: Calm before the storm

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 14th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 14th: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:39 PM

A WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR MONDAY & TUESDAY, CLICK HERE. FOR MORE.

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible early Sunday morning, temperatures were warmer overnight than previous nights but still below freezing. We remain below freezing all day. Our skies will remain mostly cloudy turning completely cloudy later on Sunday into Sunday night. Sunday night we have the chance for some snow showers late ahead of an approaching storm system that is set to give us a decent snow storm Monday into Tuesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect until Tuesday afternoon for all of us across the Twin Tiers. Snow begins Monday as the first wave pushes through. A second wave comes and heaviest snow falls Monday night into Tuesday. Total accumulations expected to be 8 to 12 inches across most of the Southern Tier and points west with 6 to 8 inches just to our south across portions of Bradford County and points east. Once the snow tapers temperatures mid week will run well below average ahead of another storm system set to impact us late week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

