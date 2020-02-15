Forecast Discussion 2/15/2020 AM: Cold and windy Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 15TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 15TH: 16°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:39 PM

Mother Nature was not happy about not receiving a Valentine’s Day card, so she brought the cold to the Twin Tiers. Starting the weekend off still very cold, temperatures below 0 in most of the area. Thankfully it will warm up some today compared to yesterday, but not much. Highs today barely reach the lower 30s. A decent breeze will be present today creating frigid wind chills throughout the day. Clouds increase tonight as lows drop to the mid-20s. The cold wind chills will continue.

Tomorrow sees warming temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the lower 40s while staying mostly dry. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the lower 20s.

Going into President’s Day, the dry patch will likely end in the evening hours. Highs in the upper 30s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Turning completely cloudy in the evening hours while shower chances rise. Lows Monday night will drop to the mid-20s.

More shower chances on Tuesday with warmer temperatures while staying cloudy through the midweek. Late week sunshine will brighten up the area, but temperatures will remain cold on Thursday, warming up slightly on Friday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. FRIGID WIND CHILLS

HIGH: 30

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLD WIND CHILLS CONTINUE

LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EVENING SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. MORNING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: SUNNY!

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

