Forecast Discussion 2/16/2020 AM: Warmer today with some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 541 PM

Walking out the door this morning I thought, “wow, it doesn’t feel that bad this morning” despite the fact is was still below freezing. It is a wonder what perspective will do. Starting off chilly but not nearly as bad as yesterday, mid-20s is much better than negative temperatures. We’ll warm up slightly more today into the lower 40s for high temperatures. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the day, peeks of sunshine behind clouds is the likely scenario. Tonight we’ll stay mostly cloudy while dropping to the mid-20s for low temperatures.

Tomorrow cools off slightly to right around average for this time of year. Similar sky conditions, though slightly sunnier. Highs in the upper 30s. Expect increasing clouds tomorrow afternoon and evening as we prepare for the next weather maker to move through the area. Lows tomorrow night will once again drop to the mid-20s.

A low-pressure system will pass well to our northwest, alas it will still have an impact on us. Starting off the day with snow/freezing rain chances that will transition to all rain as we get later into the day. High temperatures into the upper 40s with light rain throughout the day. Cloudy skies where it isn’t raining. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies and lingering showers into Wednesday morning.

A quiet stretch of days on the weather side of things, though we’re getting cold again into the late week. Not negatives cold but still pretty cold. At least the sun will be shining.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SOME SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 26

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES. OVERNIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. FREEZING RAIN/SNOW EARLY BEFORE TRANSITIONING OVER TO LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

