Forecast Discussion 2/17/20 AM: Mainly dry today before snow and rain arrives Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:43 PM

Happy Monday everyone! A mostly cloudy start today, but we will see some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon giving way to partial sunshine at times. Clouds however do increase by the evening as we track our next storm system moving in. High temperatures today remain in the mid 30s, right near average for this time of year. Tonight we remain mostly cloudy as light snow showers arrive after the midnight hours. Lows tonight fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Our next storm system begins to move in very early on Tuesday morning. Most will start off as some snowfall, on the light side as cooler air remains in place. Temperatures will being to increase through the morning and afternoon, warming into the mid 40s for high temperatures. This will allow snowfall to transition over into rainfall by the late morning and afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected from this system in valley areas. but a few slick spots in higher elevations are possible by the morning Tuesday as you could see around 1-2″ of snowfall before warmer air moves in.

Showers linger as we head into the day on Wednesday, most looking to stay dry however. High temperatures on Wednesday will be on the chilly side, only near freezing. A dry stretch of weather move sin late Wednesday and into the remainder of the next 7 days. Thursday clouds decrease slowly with highs in the mid 20s, our coldest day over the next week. We warm back int the 30s for Friday with sunshine. Sun remains Saturday with a few more clouds on Sunday, but staying dry. Highs on Saturday and Sunday in the mid to lower 40s.

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE.

HIGH: 36

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE.

LOW: 25

TUESDAY: SNOW TO RAIN LATE MORNING. CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, FEW SNOW SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY, CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MID/HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

