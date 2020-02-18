Forecast Discussion 2/18/20 AM: Light snow to rain showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 18TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 18TH: 17°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:44 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! We wake up this morning to some light snowfall that developed in the predawn hours this morning. Temperatures will begin to warm above freezing by late morning and early afternoon, allowing this snow to mix with rainfall and transitions over into all rain. Higher elevations may seem some slick spots as a light glazing of ice is possible. Snow accumulations around a coating to two inches, highest amounts in Steuben and Tioga (Pa) Counties. Winds remain out of the south, breezy, at 10-20 mph, gusts of over 25 mph are possible. This will help usher in warmer air for the afternoon with highs reaching into the mid to upper 40s. A cold front will pass late today allowing cooler air to enter the region. A few showers will linger tonight with lows falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday winds remain out of the northwest, allowing to lake enhanced cloud cover and snow showers through the afternoon. Highs will be cooler as well, only reaching close to 30 degrees Wednesday, and only in the mid to lower 20s for Thursday. Both days we will see limited sunshine. Luckily things start to improve into Friday, sunshine returns as high pressure builds in. This will keep us dry as well as temperatures climb back close to freezing.

This weekend looks to remain dry as well, sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid to lower 40s. A bit warmer on Sunday but that comes with some more cloud cover, more on the partly cloudy side with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Monday of next week looking dry yet again with temperatures staying in the 40s.

TUESDAY: SNOW TO RAIN EARLY, SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

