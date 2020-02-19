Forecast Discussion 2/19/20 AM: A few snow showers mid week, cooler

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 17°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:45 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! A chilly day on tap after a cold front moves through the region very early this morning. This will introduce winds out of the northwest, breezy at times allowing for cooler air to funnel into the Twin Tiers. High temperatures today remain near 30 degrees. Lake effect snow showers are possible, primarily this afternoon with some pokes f sunshine as well. Wind chill values will be in the teens this afternoon and fall into the single digits at times overnight. Overnight tonight, lows temperatures fall into the teens which is actually seasonable for this time of year. Clouds begin to break overnight tonight.

Winds remain out of the northwest as we move into Thursday, allowing for a few lake enhances snow showers and cloud cover. High temperatures on Thursday look to be frigid, only reaching into the low to mid 20s. We could see a few breaks in the clouds which means some sunshine, otherwise a mostly cloudy day. Overnight lows Thursday and into early Friday fall close to 10 degrees, single digits in some locations. Friday we see high pressure build in which means sunshine and dry weather returns for us. We begin to warm back up as well, highs on Friday near freezing.

The weekend forecast looks amazing for late February. Highs on Saturday and Sunday reach into the mid to upper 40s. Saturday we see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We stay dry into Sunday but a few more clouds are possible, especially in the afternoon. It looks like we will remain in the 40s as we move into next week with mostly cloudy skies and a few shower chances by Tuesday. A nice stretch of dry and sunny weather in store for the Twin Tiers, enjoy it!

WEDNESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY.

HIGH: 31

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 25 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWER.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

