Forecast Discussion 2/2/2020 AM: Cold and wet Sunday, warmer tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 2ND: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 2ND: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:25 PM

Some overnight snow brought us slightly more than a dusting, but not so much snow that it causes many problems. Still, be careful if traveling this morning, but as we get into the mid-morning hours the roads should be fine. Unfortunately, chances of snow showers will continue throughout the day with some rain mixed in there being a possibility. Temperatures in the upper 30s expected. The 40-degree mark might be met, but the cloud cover will likely hold it at bay. Showers will continue tonight and taper off overnight, lows right around the freezing mark.

Tomorrow is a wonderful start to the workweek with highs that will cure any Monday blues, for February at least. Highs tomorrow in the upper 40s with some sunshine to boot. If we get enough time under the sun, we might hit that elusive 50-degree mark, we will have to see. Staying dry with the exception of some lingering early morning flurries. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end and clouds move in tomorrow evening bring shower chances with it.

Tuesday continues with highs in the mid-40s, but we won’t be able to enjoy it due to shower chances throughout the day, and honestly throughout the rest of the week. Lows Tuesday will drop to the lower 30s.

Some things have changed since yesterday morning with our temperatures tapering back down into the upper 30s for highs during the week instead of the low 40s like we once thought. The unsettled weather throughout the week is not due to a traditional low-pressure system but rather upper-level dynamics driving lift and precipitation. Some slick spots will be possible in the morning and evening hours throughout the rest of the week. Our next real weather system, ala low-pressure, will move in Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. MIX POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWER OVERNIGHT.

LOW: 32

MONDAY: LINGERING AM FLURRY. SOME SUNSHINE AND WARMER. CHANCE SHOWER LATE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter