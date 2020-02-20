Forecast Discussion 2/20/20 AM: Mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers, chilly

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 17°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:46 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Another chilly start with temperatures in the teens and 20s across most of the region to start your day. Lake effect snow showers are possible this morning and through the afternoon, little to no accumulation is expected. High temperatures remain well below average only topping off in the mid 20s. Winds remain out of the northwest, locking in some cloud cover and making it feel more like the teens outside at times, so bundle up. Tonight we begin to dry out and skies clear. Overnight lows fall into the upper single digits.

Friday high pressure builds in from the West. This will keep us dry and sunny into the weekend as well. We will warm back into the 30s for Friday but still a bit chilly for this time of year. Sunshine remains Saturday and Sunday, with clouds beginning to roll back in here Sunday afternoon, but we remain dry. Highs Saturday and Sunday reach into the mid to upper 40s, above average for late February.

Early next week, we start off dry but our next storm system looks to move in late Monday. Temperatures remain on the warm side though, keeping most of the precipitation during the daylight hours rainfall. We may see a mixture of some rain and snow showers by the time we get towards Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, a gorgeous weekend ahead – enjoy the sun and the warmth.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 25

THURSDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS.

LOW: 8

FRIDAY: SUNNY.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: INCREASING AFTERNOON CLOUDS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

