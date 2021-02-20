Forecast Discussion 2/20/2021 PM: Sunny and mainly dry Sunday, another early week system on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 21st: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 21st: 17°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:46 PM

Finally, some relatively quiet weather for the Twin Tiers and that is mainly the case for the next 36 hours. The high temperature almost broke into the low-30s today and the sun was shining for parts of the afternoon, be careful about going snow blind there is still so much of it around. We have seen some late effect snow showers moving through parts of the viewing area, mainly in the northwestern part through Tompkins County, which is why they are under a winter weather advisory until midnight. Lows tonight will drop to the low-teens with mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow possible.

Tomorrow the sunny skies continue with the possibility of breaking the freezing mark for the first time in a while. High temperatures near 33-degrees is a possibility and with the sunshine, it is a definite possibility. Clouds should start increasing during the late hours with lows in the low-20s, snow showers will likely move in during the overnight hours.

Snow likely on Monday as a low-pressure shortwave moves through the region. The low is expected to pass northwest of the forecast area. There is a chance of some rain mixing in with that snow as highs will likely reach the upper-30s. Cloudy skies when not snowing or raining. Lows Monday night will drop to the low-30s due to cloud cover.

Highs during the midweek could possibly reach the upper-40s, which will be extremely welcome after so many days in the cold. It won’t last though. Another system is on the way during the late week.

SUNDAY: SUNNY SKIES. CLOUDS INCR. LATE. CHANCE SNOW OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

MONDAY: SNOW LIKELY. MIX OF RAIN POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARMER. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW LATE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 15

