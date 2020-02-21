Forecast Discussion 2/21/20 AM: Sunshine returns today and lasts into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 21ST: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 21ST: 17°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:48 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! High pressure is in control not only today, but into your upcoming weekend! This means dry conditions and plenty of sunshine for your afternoon. A few locations this morning waking up in the single digits, so bundle up. We do stay cooler this afternoon, highs near freezing. By this weekend however we warm back into the 40s! Tonight we cool off into the mid teens for overnight lows, as we remain clear and calm.

Saturday and Sunday both sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and near 50 degrees on Sunday. A few clouds begin to increase as we get through Sunday afternoon, otherwise staying dry. Monday of next week looking to be on the dry side as well until the evening. This is as out next storm system moves in and brings some unsettled weather into early and mid next week. Snow/rain showers arrive late Monday with rain possible into Tuesday with warmer temperatures. Highs on Monday will still be mild, near 50 degrees.

By Tuesday and Wednesday we are still tracking temperatures in the 40s with rain chances. Unsettled weather will remain into Wednesday and Thursday as shower chances persist. So enjoy the sunshine, warmth and dry weather this weekend, a gorgeous stretch of weather for this time of year!

FRIDAY: SUNNY.

HIGH: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLEAR.

LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

