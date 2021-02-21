Forecast Discussion 2/21/2021 PM: Snow and wind to start the week, a midweek warm-up on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 22nd: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 22nd: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:48 PM

It has been a beautiful and sunny Sunday in the Twin Tiers with temperatures reaching the mid-30s in some places. Tonight, clouds are expected to increase and there is a slight chance for some light snow ahead of what is coming Monday. Low temperatures should drop to the low-20s but the southeast wind through the night will make it feel colder.

Tomorrow will be windy with gusts over 25 miles per hour possible so be mindful of that when driving or doing anything outside. However, with our next low-pressure system moving through the snow will be likely. Highs in the upper-30s will bring the possibility of some rain mixing in with the snow. This will be mainly nuisance snow and not much accumulation is expected. However, there is a winter weather advisory issued for Tioga County, Pennsylvania from 6 AM until 1 PM. This advisory was issued due to the high wind expected throughout the day and possibly up to 3 inches of snow. Visibility will be an issue throughout the Twin Tiers, but especially in Tioga County, Pa. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-30s, staying above average due to cloud cover.

Tuesday will keep the windy conditions and raise the temperatures into the low-40s as a possibility. There is a chance for mixed showers, especially early in the day, they will likely taper off as the day progresses. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the low-30s again.

Possibly warming up to the mid-40s on Wednesday but it won’t last very long. The upcoming weekend, however, is promising in terms of temperature despite the fact there are chances for showers on both days.

MONDAY: SNOW LIKELY. MIX OF RAIN POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARMER. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CHANCE RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

