Forecast Discussion 2/21/21 AM: Frigid start to a sunny Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 21st: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 21st: 17°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:48 PM

Sunny the sunny skies have arrived with the possibility of breaking the freezing mark during the afternoon hours but not before a frigid start to the day with some locations in the lower single digits. High temperatures near 33-degrees is a possibility and with the sunshine, it is a definite possibility. Clouds should start increasing during the late hours with lows in the low-20s, snow showers will likely move in during the overnight hours.

Snow likely on Monday as a low-pressure shortwave moves through the region. The low is expected to pass northwest of the forecast area. There is a chance of some rain mixing in with that snow as highs will likely reach the upper-30s. Cloudy skies when not snowing or raining. Lows Monday night will drop to the low-30s due to cloud cover.

Highs during the midweek could possibly reach the upper-40s, which will be extremely welcome after so many days in the cold. It won’t last though. Another system is on the way during the late week.

SUNDAY: SUNNY SKIES. CLOUDS INCR. LATE. CHANCE SNOW OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

MONDAY: SNOW LIKELY. MIX OF RAIN POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

