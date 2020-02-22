Forecast Discussion 2/22/2020 AM: Sunny weekend!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 22ND: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 22ND: 17°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:48 PM

To a meteorologist, the weather this weekend can be described as “boring.” However, I have been loving the sunshine that the Twin Tiers has been seeing over the last couple of days and I want to see it continue, and it will get warmer today! We will stay sunny today with highs into the mid-40s, not very windy today either, a slight breeze at most. Temperatures will drop like a stone tonight though with lows in the lower 20s, maybe lower depending on just how clear it is.

Tomorrow is very similar, we’ll be pushing 50 degrees tomorrow. Maybe we’ll see a cloud or two more than today, but still a very nice day. Low temperatures will be in the very low 30s.

Monday will start off just as nice as the weekend with partly sunny skies, but the good weather won’t last forever. Highs right into the lower 50s before clouds start increasing into the afternoon. That’s when shower chances start to move into the area and they will stick around for most of the week.

Shower chances through the remainder of the week as temperatures get colder as well. Back down into the 30s for highs by Thursday. The upper 20s on Friday.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND WARMER!

HIGH: 44

SATURDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

