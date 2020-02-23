Forecast Discussion 2/23/2020 AM: Spring-like Sunday, unsettled weather week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 23RD: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 23RD: 17°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:50 PM

Another beautiful day in store for the Twin Tiers, adding to a very nice weekend. One could even call it “spring-like” with high temperatures possibly reaching into the low 50s, and if not then the upper 40s definitely. Sunshine will grace the sky today, maybe a passing cloud or two. Before we get to the nice part of the day, we have to get through a cold morning, but once the sun comes out it will warm up quickly. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the lower30s.

Tomorrow is another nice day for the first half. Partly sunny skies and warm temperatures, into the lower 50s again will prove to cure any Monday blues. However, clouds will increase in the afternoon and shower chances move in tomorrow evening. Low temperatures in the mid-30s.

Continued unsettled weather for most of the week as temperatures cool off slightly, but still staying above average. Highs on Tuesday will hit the mid-40s with showers likely throughout the day. Lows Tuesday night will be well above average, in the upper-30s.

Temperatures will cool down as we get into the late part of the week. Going into the weekend cold with only slight snow chances on Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY: SUNNY AND SPRING-LIKE

HIGH: 50

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 32

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. AFTERNOON CLOUDS INCREASE. PM SHOWER CHANCES

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

