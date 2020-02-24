Forecast Discussion 2/24/20 AM: Clouds increase with mild temperatures remaining

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 18°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:51 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! A dry start to the work week today with partly sunny skies for the first half of your day. By the afternoon cloud will increase as our next storm system approaches. Temperatures will remain on the mild side, highs reaching into the low 50s in some locations. Shower chances arrive for us late tonight, primarily after the midnight hour tonight. Overnight lows fall into the mid to lower 30s. The warmer air looks to remain into early this week, meaning our next system will be mostly rainfall.

Tuesday unsettled weather beings and then remains for the majority of the next 7 days. Light rain showers are likely Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few heavier showers possible. Temperatures will remain above average. Tuesday highs reach into the mid 40s, Wednesday we will be close to 50 degrees once again. Temperatures after Wednesday plummet, below average as a cold front moves through. This will mark the start of another pattern change, cooler and below average air remaining in the Twin Tiers.

Highs on Thursday will only reach into the mid 30s. Snow shower chances arrive and remain in the forecast through Saturday. Friday and Saturday highs remain in the upper 20s near 30 degrees along with breezy conditions. We remain cold into the weekend, highs in the mid to upper 20s with some sunshine returning as we get into Sunday.

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 52

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE.

LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY. HEAVY AT TIMES.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, FEW SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter