Forecast Discussion 2/25/20 AM: Wintry mix to rainfall mid week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 18°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:53 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Sadly the sunshine is gone today as our next area of low pressure moves into the region. This will bring moisture into the area with light rain mixed with some snowfall very early this morning. This transitions over into all rainfall for late morning and afternoon as warmer air moves in. Highs today reach into the low to mid 40s, still warmer than average but cooler than yesterday. Cold air begins to move into western portions of our area, by late day and tonight a light rain mixing with snow is possible again. Little to no snow accumulation expected with lows falling near freezing.

Wednesday the chance for rain/snow showers continues. Highs on Wednesday climb back into he mid to upper 40s, once again above average for late February. As we move into Thursday another area of low pressure moves into the region in the early morning hours. Right now it looks like we could have some accumulating snow into the morning hours with showers lingering through the afternoon. It looks around 1-3″ of snowfall is possible Thursday as temperatures begin to fall, with gusty winds out of the northwest. Highs reach into the low to mid 30s.

Lake enhances showers continue into Friday with cooler temperatures as well, only topping off in the mid to upper 20s. We see some sunshine return at times this weekend as we stay on the mainly dry side. Temperatures remain chilly though, in the 20s.

TUESDAY: SNOW/RAIN TO LIGHT RAIN, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 44

TUESDAY NIGHT: RAIN LINGERS, MIXING WITH SNOW AT TIMES.

LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: RAIN LIKELY, DOWNPOUR POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, PEEKS OF SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

